Dramatic Day One at Lord’s: South Africa Struggles Against Australia's Attack

South Africa ended day one of the World Test Championship final against Australia at 43-4 after dismissing the opponents for 212. South African bowler Kagiso Rabada had a strong performance securing 5-51. Despite this, Australia's bowling counterattack placed them in a commanding lead by stumps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:03 IST
On the opening day of the World Test Championship final at Lord's, South Africa faced a formidable Australian attack after limiting them to 212 runs. South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was in top form, claiming 5-51, but the South African batting lineup crumbled early in their innings.

Australia's bowlers, led by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, exerted early pressure on the South African batters. By the end of the day, South Africa was reeling at 43-4, trailing by 169 runs with batsmen Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham tasked with a significant challenge ahead.

The day witnessed a dramatic battle between the bat and ball. South Africa's strategic choice to bowl first yielded initial success under overcast conditions. However, Australia's middle-order partnership of Steve Smith and Beau Webster temporarily steadied the ship before the South African bowlers struck back decisively in the evening.

