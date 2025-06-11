Left Menu

Amid Turmoil, Olympic Dreams Persist for Los Angeles 2028

Despite ongoing tensions and political disagreements in the United States, Olympic officials remain optimistic about the successful hosting of the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. Support from key government figures, along with the resilience of the local community, bolsters confidence in the event's planning and execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:19 IST
Amid Turmoil, Olympic Dreams Persist for Los Angeles 2028
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Olympic officials gathered in Switzerland on Wednesday, focusing on the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, despite troubling images from the host city's streets filled with military presence and tensions.

IOC President Thomas Bach lauded Los Angeles for its community strength, highlighting the unified support from major government figures, including the President of the United States and California's Governor, as critical to the Games' success.

Persistent support from various government levels is seen as vital, despite ongoing tensions. As Olympic preparations continue, officials express confidence in LA's ability to host a successful global event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025