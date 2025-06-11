Amid Turmoil, Olympic Dreams Persist for Los Angeles 2028

Olympic officials gathered in Switzerland on Wednesday, focusing on the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, despite troubling images from the host city's streets filled with military presence and tensions.

IOC President Thomas Bach lauded Los Angeles for its community strength, highlighting the unified support from major government figures, including the President of the United States and California's Governor, as critical to the Games' success.

Persistent support from various government levels is seen as vital, despite ongoing tensions. As Olympic preparations continue, officials express confidence in LA's ability to host a successful global event.

