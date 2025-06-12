Nico Hulkenberg: The Passionate Racer Balancing F1 and Le Mans Glory

Nico Hulkenberg's racing career is a testament to passion and endurance. A decade ago, he clinched victory in Le Mans with Porsche, where today's tightly packed Formula One schedule would make such a dual commitment challenging.

Now, aged 37 and racing for Sauber, Hulkenberg focuses entirely on F1, highlighting the increase in race events and complexities of modern racing. His missed podium finishes underscore the expertise he brings, evidenced by his multiple roles across teams like Williams, Renault, and Haas.

Next year marks a new opportunity, as Hulkenberg is set to begin with Audi's factory team after Sauber's rebranding. Despite a record number of starts without podium success, he remains driven by the thrill of competition—embodying endurance in the ever-evolving world of racing.

(With inputs from agencies.)