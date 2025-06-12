England Prepares for India's New Cricketing Era in Upcoming Test Series

As excitement builds for the five-match Test series between England and India, England head coach Brendon McCullum has expressed confidence in his team's varied bowling attack. With the series marking the start of a new era for the Indian team, McCullum acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead.

Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket, McCullum emphasized the importance of refreshing his team and strategizing their goals as a formidable Test side. The absence of some key bowlers hasn't dampened his spirits, as he praised England's diverse bowling options, highlighting players like Chris Woakes and Jamie Overton who have been recalled for the squad.

India, under new leadership with Shubman Gill as captain, arrives with renewed zeal after transitioning from veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. As the series kicks off on June 20, all eyes will be on venues across England including Headingley and Lord's, where intense cricketing action is anticipated.