Rugby Premier League Set to Revolutionize India's Sporting Scene

The Rugby Premier League (RPL), led by GMR Sports CEO Satyam Trivedi, is set to launch in Mumbai, bringing rugby into the spotlight in India. Featuring six teams, the short-format league aims to capture audience interest with its fast-paced gameplay. International and Indian players will participate under a strategic salary cap.

Updated: 12-06-2025 13:55 IST
Rugby, while not widely popular in India, is poised for a renaissance with the imminent launch of the Rugby Premier League (RPL), according to Satyam Trivedi, GMR Sports CEO and promoter of the event. The tournament, debuting in June, promises to capture attention with its innovative format and strategic organization.

The RPL will be staged at Mumbai Football Arena, showcasing six teams including Delhi Redz and Hyderabad Heroes. Built on the Rugby 7s format, the league offers a more viewer-friendly experience with quick play—aiming to meet the modern audience's preference for shorter sporting events.

GMR, with its vast IPL experience, seeks to replicate its success by investing at a league level internationally. Players are being compensated attractively within a defined salary cap to ensure competitive play while also promoting rugby's growth in an emerging market like India.

