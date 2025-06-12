England vs India: New Stars Emerge in Revamped Teams Ahead of Test Series Showdown

In the build-up to England's five-Test series against India, head coach Brendon McCullum has lavished praise on rising star Jacob Bethell, whom he believes is already establishing himself as a leader in the dressing room. The 21-year-old's all-round capabilities make him one to watch as England begins their ICC World Test Championship cycle 2025-27.

Bethell's recent performances against the West Indies solidify his burgeoning reputation. In the white-ball series, he notched an impressive 82 in the ODIs, complemented by his T20I contributions of 23*, 26, and 36*. His prowess extends to bowling, with two wickets in ODIs and four in T20Is, making him a comprehensive asset to the team. McCullum, speaking with Sky Sports, underscored Bethell's potential, stating that he has a promising future ahead.

While highlighting Bethell's promise, McCullum also drew comparisons within the team, noting the formidable partnership of Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett in white-ball cricket. Jamie showcased his talents with scores such as 37 and 64 in ODIs and 38, 4, and 60 in T20Is, while Duckett posted scores including 58, 60 in ODIs, and 84 in T20Is. As England and India gear up for a series running from June to August across iconic UK venues, the spotlight is on these new talents reshaping the teams.