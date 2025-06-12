Left Menu

England vs India: New Stars Emerge in Revamped Teams Ahead of Test Series Showdown

As England prepares to face India in a five-match Test series, head coach Brendon McCullum highlights all-rounder Jacob Bethell's emerging leadership. With key retirements in both squads, new talents like Bethell, Jamie Smith, and Ben Duckett promise to impact the World Test Championship cycle 2025-27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 13:57 IST
England vs India: New Stars Emerge in Revamped Teams Ahead of Test Series Showdown
Jacob Bethell. (Photo- @englandcricket X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In the build-up to England's five-Test series against India, head coach Brendon McCullum has lavished praise on rising star Jacob Bethell, whom he believes is already establishing himself as a leader in the dressing room. The 21-year-old's all-round capabilities make him one to watch as England begins their ICC World Test Championship cycle 2025-27.

Bethell's recent performances against the West Indies solidify his burgeoning reputation. In the white-ball series, he notched an impressive 82 in the ODIs, complemented by his T20I contributions of 23*, 26, and 36*. His prowess extends to bowling, with two wickets in ODIs and four in T20Is, making him a comprehensive asset to the team. McCullum, speaking with Sky Sports, underscored Bethell's potential, stating that he has a promising future ahead.

While highlighting Bethell's promise, McCullum also drew comparisons within the team, noting the formidable partnership of Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett in white-ball cricket. Jamie showcased his talents with scores such as 37 and 64 in ODIs and 38, 4, and 60 in T20Is, while Duckett posted scores including 58, 60 in ODIs, and 84 in T20Is. As England and India gear up for a series running from June to August across iconic UK venues, the spotlight is on these new talents reshaping the teams.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025