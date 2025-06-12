Karun Nair's Triumphant Return: A New Chapter in Indian Cricket

Karun Nair is set to make a significant comeback to the Indian cricket squad after an eight-year absence. His return is marked by encouraging words from former Karnataka teammate KL Rahul. The series against England, as India undergoes a generational shift, could see Nair get his first Test cap in several years.

Nair's return follows an outstanding domestic season where he amassed 863 runs in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, boasting an average of 53.93. His standout performances included a crucial innings of 135 in the final, aiding Vidarbha to victory. Another highlight was his prolific stint in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 779 runs at an extraordinary average of 389.50.

Aside from his domestic success, Nair showcased his skills in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20s, further solidifying his position with a 255-run tally. His determination was also evident during his time with Northamptonshire in the County Championship, where he amassed 736 runs over two seasons. The forthcoming series is set to kick off this June.

(With inputs from agencies.)