South Africa Strikes Back: Bavuma’s Battling Stand in Test Thriller

South Africa rallied at the start of the WTC final's second day, reaching 121-5 at lunch despite trailing by 91 runs against Australia. Captain Temba Bavuma was dismissed after a 64-run partnership with David Bedingham. Bavuma survived an earlier lbw review and Bedingham remained 39 not out.

South Africa Strikes Back: Bavuma’s Battling Stand in Test Thriller
Amidst a gripping contest at the World Test Championship final, South Africa showcased resilience on the second day against Australia. Despite a precarious start, they reached 121-5 by lunch, narrowing the gap with Australia's lead.

Captain Temba Bavuma led a spirited effort, constructing a crucial 64-run partnership with David Bedingham that frustrated Australian bowlers eager for further dismissals. Bavuma's innings, though interrupted at 36 by a Pat Cummins delivery, included a six and a successful review that overturned an lbw decision.

David Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne carried South Africa's innings forward with careful yet deliberate batting, reaching three figures by the 45th over. The Proteas' determination shone through as they countered Australia's aggressive pace attack.

