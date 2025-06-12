Leroy Sane Bids Farewell to Bayern Munich for Galatasaray Adventure

Leroy Sane has bid a heartfelt farewell to Bayern Munich supporters through a video on social media, confirming his move towards joining Turkish champions Galatasaray. The announcement follows Galatasaray's earlier statement regarding ongoing transfer discussions and Sane's presence in Istanbul, inching him closer to the switch.

Sane's association with Bayern dates back to 2020, following a five-year contract with the club after his stint at Manchester City, where he secured Premier League titles in 2018 and 2019. With his Bayern contract expiring in June, he transitions to Galatasaray as a free agent, leaving behind a legacy of four Bundesliga titles and other prestigious accolades.

In his farewell message, Sane expressed, "Dear Bayern fans, I've decided to start a new chapter. I'm incredibly proud to have been a part of the club and will forever cherish our time together." With over 220 appearances, Sane departs with a record of 61 goals and 55 assists for Bayern in all competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)