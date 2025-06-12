Left Menu

Matheus Cunha Joins Manchester United: A New Chapter

Matheus Cunha has signed a five-year contract with Manchester United after a significant transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers. United paid 62.5 million pounds to secure the Brazilian forward. Cunha aims to contribute to United’s success, bringing his experience from the Premier League and helping Brazil qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

In a major transfer move, Manchester United has secured the services of Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The signing, announced Thursday, involves a five-year contract, with United triggering Cunha's release clause valued at around 62.5 million pounds ($84.12 million).

Cunha expressed his enthusiasm, recalling his childhood dream of joining United while watching Premier League games in Brazil. He aims to integrate quickly with his new teammates ahead of the new season, focusing on enhancing the team's performance and aspirations.

Having scored 33 goals and made 15 assists in 92 appearances for Wolves, Cunha is expected to bolster United's attacking prowess. His recent assist helped Brazil clinch a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The move represents a record sale for Wolves, surpassing the previous 53 million pounds received for Matheus Nunes in 2023.

