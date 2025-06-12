Bulls vs Leinster: A United Rugby Championship Showdown with a Twist at Croke Park

The Bulls are set to battle it out against Leinster at the United Rugby Championship final, held at Dublin's historic Croke Park. This marks their third final appearance in four seasons, with previous attempts marred by heartbreaks against the Stormers and Glasgow Warriors.

Under the guidance of coach Jake White, who once led the Springboks to Rugby World Cup glory, the Bulls have struggled to clinch a title, despite numerous close calls. As underdogs, they'll draw on experience to challenge a Leinster side replete with Irish internationals.

Leinster, boasting an impressive array of talent, will rely on physical dominance to overcome the Bulls. Coach Leo Cullen, maintaining faith in his squad, has made strategic adjustments to settle the team for what promises to be a fierce contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)