Youth Takes Center Stage: Pakistan's Bold T20 Squad Shuffle

In a bold move, Pakistan's cricket selectors have decided to omit senior players Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi from the T20 series against West Indies and Bangladesh. The decision aligns with the strategic focus on nurturing new talent for upcoming matches.

The selectors' panel, which includes notable figures like Aaqib Javed and Aleem Dar, is set to announce the squad for the upcoming series. The T20 matches are scheduled for late July and August as Pakistan tours the Caribbean and Bangladesh.

This approach allows young players ample opportunity to shine, while Babar, Rizwan, and Shaheen concentrate on the ICC World Test Championship and ODIs. This development also aligns with Pakistan's preparation for the Asia Cup, scheduled for September.

(With inputs from agencies.)