Mannat Brar Shines in Women's Amateur Championship

India's Mannat Brar impressively placed Tied-16th in the strokeplay segment of the 122nd Women’s Amateur Championship, advancing to the matchplay. Ranked 389th in the world, she recently made her mark in professional events. Brar advanced to the last 16 after defeating Germany's Uma Bergner and will face Ireland's Rebekah Gardner next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairn | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:30 IST
Mannat Brar from India made a striking impact in the 122nd Women's Amateur Championship, finishing Tied-16th in the strokeplay segment. This performance secured her a spot in the matchplay phase among the top 64 players from 144 starters.

Ranked 389 globally, Brar took part in Ladies European Tour's Access series recently, achieving the cut at one event. Last year, she secured the highest Indian finish at the Hero Women's Indian Open, placing T-11.

In her recent match, Brar outclassed Germany's Uma Bergner 5&4 to reach the last 16. She will now compete against Rebekah Gardner of Ireland, who matched her strokeplay scores. A remarkable stroke play featured five birdies from Brar in each round.

