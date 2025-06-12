Galatasaray's Game-Changing Acquisition: Leroy Sane Signs for Turkish Giants
Leroy Sane, a German winger, is joining Galatasaray on a three-year deal after leaving Bayern Munich. The 29-year-old expressed gratitude to Bayern fans via social media. During his time at Bayern, Sane achieved significant success, including four Bundesliga titles and a UEFA Super Cup.
In a significant move, Galatasaray has announced the signing of German winger Leroy Sane on a three-year contract. The Turkish Super Lig champions secured the 29-year-old as a free agent following his departure from Bayern Munich.
Sane, who has been capped 70 times for Germany, leaves Bayern with a notable track record of 61 goals and 55 assists in 220 appearances. His accolades include four Bundesliga titles, among other honors with the club.
Having joined Bayern in 2020 after a successful stint with Manchester City, where he won two Premier League titles, Sane expressed his gratitude to Bayern fans via social media as he embarks on this new chapter.