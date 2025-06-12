Left Menu

Heartbreak in Amstelveen: India Edged By Argentina in Hockey Thriller

In a nail-biting encounter at the FIH Hockey Pro League in Amstelveen, India narrowly lost 1-2 to Argentina. Despite a strong start and a goal by Jugraj Singh, a resolute performance by Argentina's Tomas Domene, with two goals, secured their victory. India's efforts for a comeback fell short.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:44 IST
Heartbreak in Amstelveen: India Edged By Argentina in Hockey Thriller
India vs Argentina action (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

India faced a narrow defeat against Argentina, losing 1-2 in their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 match at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen. Jugraj Singh scored early for India, but Tomas Domene's brace secured Argentina's victory, exemplifying a fiercely contested game.

India, led by Vice Captain Hardik Singh due to Captain Harmanpreet Singh's injury, started strong with precise passing, earning a penalty corner converted by Jugraj Singh. Despite India's early lead, Argentina equalized with Domene's first goal. Both teams showed resilience, with the score level at halftime.

The game remained tense, witnessing strategic play and defensive strength from both sides. Argentina broke the deadlock in the fourth quarter with Domene's second goal, which led them to victory. India's late penalty opportunity was thwarted by goalkeeper Tomas Santiago, as Argentina held firm for the win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025