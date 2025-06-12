Heartbreak in Amstelveen: India Edged By Argentina in Hockey Thriller

India faced a narrow defeat against Argentina, losing 1-2 in their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 match at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen. Jugraj Singh scored early for India, but Tomas Domene's brace secured Argentina's victory, exemplifying a fiercely contested game.

India, led by Vice Captain Hardik Singh due to Captain Harmanpreet Singh's injury, started strong with precise passing, earning a penalty corner converted by Jugraj Singh. Despite India's early lead, Argentina equalized with Domene's first goal. Both teams showed resilience, with the score level at halftime.

The game remained tense, witnessing strategic play and defensive strength from both sides. Argentina broke the deadlock in the fourth quarter with Domene's second goal, which led them to victory. India's late penalty opportunity was thwarted by goalkeeper Tomas Santiago, as Argentina held firm for the win.

(With inputs from agencies.)