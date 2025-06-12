Radha Yadav Steps In: Spin Swap for India's Tour of England

India Women's cricket team has announced Radha Yadav as the replacement for Shuchi Upadhyay in the upcoming white-ball series against England. Upadhyay was forced to withdraw due to a left shin injury diagnosed during preparations in Bengaluru.

Upadhyay's absence is a significant loss for India, particularly after her noteworthy performance domestically, where she excelled in the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy. Her contributions had been promising since her ODI debut against South Africa in the Sri Lanka tri-series.

Radha Yadav, with her international experience, steps in to bolster the team. With seven ODIs and 84 T20Is under her belt, she seeks to make a mark as India undertakes their England tour, commencing June 28 with five T20Is and three ODIs scheduled.

(With inputs from agencies.)