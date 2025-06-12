Left Menu

Radha Yadav Steps In: Spin Swap for India's Tour of England

Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav replaces injured Shuchi Upadhyay in India's squad for their England tour. Upadhyay, sidelined by a shin injury, had shown exceptional domestic form and debuted recently in ODIs. Yadav, an experienced player, aims to fortify the team's performance in the upcoming white-ball series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:38 IST
Radha Yadav Steps In: Spin Swap for India's Tour of England
Radha Yadav (Photo: DC media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Women's cricket team has announced Radha Yadav as the replacement for Shuchi Upadhyay in the upcoming white-ball series against England. Upadhyay was forced to withdraw due to a left shin injury diagnosed during preparations in Bengaluru.

Upadhyay's absence is a significant loss for India, particularly after her noteworthy performance domestically, where she excelled in the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy. Her contributions had been promising since her ODI debut against South Africa in the Sri Lanka tri-series.

Radha Yadav, with her international experience, steps in to bolster the team. With seven ODIs and 84 T20Is under her belt, she seeks to make a mark as India undertakes their England tour, commencing June 28 with five T20Is and three ODIs scheduled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025