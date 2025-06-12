Australia Eyes Solid Lead as Cummins Shines in Lord's Test

Australia is poised to extend its lead in the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's, as the team resumes play on Friday. With a second innings total of 144-8, captain Pat Cummins emphasized the goal of adding 20 to 30 more runs to their 218-run lead.

"Initially, we aimed for anything over 200, but every run counts towards setting a more substantial target," Cummins stated at a press conference. The team's immediate goal is to create pressure with effective bowling, and the additional runs could allow for more aggressive field settings.

Cummins showcased stellar bowling, achieving the best figures by a test captain at Lord's with 6-28, contributing significantly to Australia's 74-run first-innings advantage. Celebrating his 300th test wicket, Cummins reflects on his career marked by durability and resilience, a journey that began in 2011 against South Africa.