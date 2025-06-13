Boca Juniors' Visaless Venture: Ayrton Costa Out of Club World Cup

Boca Juniors' defender Ayrton Costa will miss the upcoming Club World Cup after being denied entry to the United States. This development stems from a criminal complaint originating in Argentina, the club revealed on Thursday.

In 2023, Costa avoided a trial for an aggravated robbery committed in 2018 by accepting a probationary sentence. However, U.S. authorities determined he is still serving this sentence, leading to his ineligibility for a visa.

The decision aligns with a broader, stricter U.S. policy on visa issuance under the Trump administration. The Boca Juniors spokesperson confirmed the news, stating Costa was supposed to travel for the game against Benfica in Miami. The U.S. embassy in Buenos Aires has not yet commented.