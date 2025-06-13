J.J. Spaun's U.S. Open Triumph: Nerves Fuel Success

J.J. Spaun, the unheralded American golfer, surged to the forefront of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, leading with a bogey-free 68 in the first round on Thursday.

Spaun, guided by his nerves, outplayed top names in his second U.S. Open appearance. Harnessing anxiety heightened his focus and performance, turning a notoriously difficult setup to his advantage.

Despite past near-misses, Spaun's recent competitive experiences, including a runner-up finish to Rory McIlroy, bolster his confidence. With a calm demeanor on the demanding course, he looks to build on his impressive start for further success in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)