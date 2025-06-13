J.J. Spaun's U.S. Open Triumph: Nerves Fuel Success
J.J. Spaun leads the U.S. Open first round at Oakmont with a bogey-free 68, attributing his performance to harnessed nerves. The 34-year-old remained calm despite the course's challenges, drawing confidence from past near-wins. Spaun eyes continued success, inspired by competing against top players like Rory McIlroy.
J.J. Spaun, the unheralded American golfer, surged to the forefront of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, leading with a bogey-free 68 in the first round on Thursday.
Spaun, guided by his nerves, outplayed top names in his second U.S. Open appearance. Harnessing anxiety heightened his focus and performance, turning a notoriously difficult setup to his advantage.
Despite past near-misses, Spaun's recent competitive experiences, including a runner-up finish to Rory McIlroy, bolster his confidence. With a calm demeanor on the demanding course, he looks to build on his impressive start for further success in the tournament.
