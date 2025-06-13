Grand Slam Track's Bold Leap Ends Season Abruptly, Eyes 2026 Comeback

In a surprising turn of events, the Grand Slam Track has suspended its inaugural season, originally championed by athletics legend Michael Johnson, after only three events. Economic challenges and lackluster attendance were cited as the driving forces behind this decision to cancel a scheduled meet in Los Angeles.

Johnson emphasized the difficult choice was based on future sustainability and strategic adjustments, aiming to bolster the league's long-term prospects. Despite the setback, the organizers are optimistic about a stronger return in 2026 with fresh strategies to elevate the sport.

This ambitious series initially caught attention by offering substantial prize money, posing a challenge to traditional track circuits. Athletes like Kenny Bednarek and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden thrived in the competition, highlighting both the potential and challenges of this novel approach to athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)