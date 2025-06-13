Global Anticipation Builds for Club World Cup Despite Ticketing Challenges

As anticipation grows for the Club World Cup's inaugural 32-team format, ticketing challenges have emerged, including fluctuating prices and closed sections. The tournament kicks off in Florida with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami against Al Ahly.

Ticket prices have seen a significant decrease, with some opening game tickets dropping from $349 to under $80. Sections in Seattle and Philadelphia stadiums have been closed, citing the need for stadium optimizations to enhance fan experiences. FIFA has not clarified whether these changes result from slow ticket sales.

Despite these challenges, FIFA anticipates great attendances, boasting ticket purchases from fans in over 130 countries. The tournament promises an electric atmosphere as global excitement continues to mount with each match.