Brooks Koepka's Path to Resurgence
Brooks Koepka has faced significant challenges recently, including missing the cut at major tournaments and dealing with personal frustration. After a promising start at the U.S. Open, he reflects on the importance of honesty and constructive criticism. Koepka aims for a return to form with support from his coach.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Oakmont | Updated: 13-06-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 09:24 IST
- Country:
- United States
Brooks Koepka has endured a turbulent few months, admitting he's owed several apologies after missing the cut at major golf tournaments.
Despite recent struggles, he delivered a solid opening round at the U.S. Open, shooting a 2-under 68 and tying for third place.
With candid support from his coach, Pete Cowan, Koepka is focused on regaining his form, emphasizing the value of honest advice and steering clear of 'yes' people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement