Brooks Koepka's Path to Resurgence

Brooks Koepka has endured a turbulent few months, admitting he's owed several apologies after missing the cut at major golf tournaments.

Despite recent struggles, he delivered a solid opening round at the U.S. Open, shooting a 2-under 68 and tying for third place.

With candid support from his coach, Pete Cowan, Koepka is focused on regaining his form, emphasizing the value of honest advice and steering clear of 'yes' people.

