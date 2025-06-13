Left Menu

Christian Pulisic Defends Gold Cup Absence Amid Criticism

Christian Pulisic defends his decision to skip the CONCACAF Gold Cup, citing rest and recovery needs ahead of the World Cup. Despite criticism from figures like Landon Donovan and Alexi Lalas, Pulisic stands by his commitment to the national team. He reflects on public vs. private support from his idols.

Updated: 13-06-2025 11:40 IST
United States winger Christian Pulisic has come forward to defend his controversial decision to miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup, arguing that his choice was necessary for personal rest and recovery. The move comes ahead of next year's World Cup, hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Some renowned figures, including former U.S. soccer icons Landon Donovan and Alexi Lalas, have voiced their disapproval of Pulisic and other players, like Yunus Musah and Antonee Robinson, who opted to bypass the tournament despite being injury-free.

Pulisic expressed his disappointment with the public criticism, particularly from individuals he considered his idols. He emphasized that questioning his commitment to the national team was unwarranted, following his extensive season with AC Milan. The U.S. team is grappling with challenges, including a recent 4-0 defeat to Switzerland in a friendly match.

