Sports Highlights: Dramatic Debuts, Injuries, and Record-Breaking Feats

In an impressive major league debut, Brewers prospect Jacob Misiorowski delivered five hitless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals before a leg cramp cut his performance short.

Sports injury news includes Mets pitcher Kodai Senga's strained hamstring sending him to the 15-day injured list, while Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith underwent surgery expected to relieve longstanding ankle issues.

The sports realm also witnessed notable performances: J.J. Spaun led the U.S. Open after a bogey-free round, and Patrick Reed made a rare albatross. Meanwhile, Wimbledon announced prize increases for future tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)