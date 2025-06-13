Left Menu

Triumphant Strike: Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Conquers Belgium Again

The Indian junior women's hockey team celebrated their third consecutive victory in Europe by defeating Belgium 3-2, with key goals from Sonam, Lalthantluangi, and Kanika Siwach. After a tight contest, Kanika's winning field goal ensures their unbeaten streak ahead of the match against Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:52 IST
India juinor women's team (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The Indian junior women's hockey team continues to impress on their European tour, securing a third straight victory by overcoming Belgium 3-2 at the Hockey Centre of Excellence in Antwerp. Goals from Sonam, Lalthantluangi, and Kanika Siwach propelled the team to another win.

The game kicked off with an early goal by Sonam in the fourth minute, giving India a lead they maintained through the first half. The advantage was extended by Lalthantluangi in the third quarter with a penalty corner goal at the 32-minute mark.

Belgium responded promptly with two goals from Marie Goenns and Marte Marie in the 37th and 40th minutes, drawing the game level. However, a decisive penalty corner converted by Kanika Siwach nine minutes from time secured India's victory. Following these triumphs over Belgium, India is set to face Australia on June 14.

