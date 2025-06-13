Left Menu

Sift Kaur Samra Champions India's Shooting League Revolution

Indian athlete Sift Kaur Samra lauds the forthcoming Shooting League of India, heralding it as transformative for the sport. With a history of stellar performances on global stages, Samra emphasizes the League's potential to elevate shooting's profile, inspire talent, and engage audiences nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:04 IST
Sift Kaur Samra Champions India's Shooting League Revolution
Sift Kaur Samra (Photo: SLI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian shooting star Sift Kaur Samra, fresh off her bronze medal win at the ISSF World Cup in Munich, has thrown her full support behind the Shooting League of India (SLI). Samra, who hails from Punjab and continues to shine on international platforms with record-breaking performances, calls the League a 'game-changer.'

At the heart of her endorsement is the belief that the League, a first for Indian shooting, will revolutionize the sport by offering new opportunities for shooters and fans. Samra is particularly excited about the League's potential to mimic the success of cricket's IPL, fostering talent and broadening the sport's appeal.

Samra envisions the League as a stage for competitive evolution, where Indian shooters can engage in intense rivalries and attract new fans. She anticipates it will be a platform for growth, interaction, and learning, potentially transforming shooting into a widely recognized and thrilling sport in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025