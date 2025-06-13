Sift Kaur Samra Champions India's Shooting League Revolution

Indian shooting star Sift Kaur Samra, fresh off her bronze medal win at the ISSF World Cup in Munich, has thrown her full support behind the Shooting League of India (SLI). Samra, who hails from Punjab and continues to shine on international platforms with record-breaking performances, calls the League a 'game-changer.'

At the heart of her endorsement is the belief that the League, a first for Indian shooting, will revolutionize the sport by offering new opportunities for shooters and fans. Samra is particularly excited about the League's potential to mimic the success of cricket's IPL, fostering talent and broadening the sport's appeal.

Samra envisions the League as a stage for competitive evolution, where Indian shooters can engage in intense rivalries and attract new fans. She anticipates it will be a platform for growth, interaction, and learning, potentially transforming shooting into a widely recognized and thrilling sport in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)