Gautam Gambhir Returns to India Amidst Family Emergency, Leaves Test Squad in England

India's cricket team has encountered an unexpected hurdle as head coach Gautam Gambhir is set to return home from England, sources revealed on Friday. Gambhir, who joined the Indian squad in England last week to assist with preparations for the forthcoming five-match Test series, is heading back due to a family emergency.

The series is set to kick off on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds, amidst a series of high-profile retirements. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's recent exits from Test cricket have left the team reliant on rising stars. The management has turned to a new generation, hoping they can handle England's challenging conditions.

The Indian team, now captained by Shubman Gill, is poised to compete at several iconic venues, including Edgbaston, Lord's, The Oval, and Old Trafford throughout the summer. With Gambhir absent, the youthful squad is under pressure to demonstrate resilience and skill on foreign soil.

