India's Hockey Team Seeks Redemption Against Australia

India's men's hockey team is eager to overturn a series of losses in the FIH Pro League. After defeats to the Netherlands and Argentina, they face a critical match against Australia. A win would boost both their rank and morale, crucial for a top-three finish.

Updated: 13-06-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:17 IST
Struggling after four consecutive losses, India's men's hockey team is determined to halt their downward spiral in the FIH Pro League against a tough Australian side on Saturday.

The European leg has been challenging, with India's defeats by the Netherlands and Argentina pushing them to fifth place with 15 points from 12 games. They need a decisive win against Australia to stay competitive for a top-three finish.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh emphasized the match's importance, citing previous close losses and the need to reclaim momentum. With defensive errors and penalty shortcomings plaguing past matches, India must elevate their performance to avoid further setbacks.

