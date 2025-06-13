Indian Cricket Team Pays Tribute to Ahmedabad Airplane Crash Victims

The Indian cricket team observed a minute's silence and donned black armbands in memory of the victims of the recent Ahmedabad airplane crash. This solemn tribute took place ahead of their intra-squad match in Beckenham on Friday.

The tragedy occurred on Thursday afternoon when an Air India flight, carrying 242 passengers, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel International Airport, leaving only one survivor. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the team's gesture as a sign of respect and solidarity with affected families.

Notable cricket figures, including head coach Gautam Gambhir, Test captain Shubman Gill, and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, expressed their condolences on social media. The match serves as the Indian team's final preparation for their upcoming series against England.

(With inputs from agencies.)