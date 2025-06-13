Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir Rushes to India Amid Family Health Crisis

Indian cricket coach Gautam Gambhir has rushed back to India due to his mother's health emergency. Seema Gambhir suffered a heart attack and is in ICU in New Delhi. In his absence, coach Ryan ten Doeschate will lead the team for upcoming intra-squad matches in the UK.

India's head cricket coach, Gautam Gambhir, hurried back to his home country after his mother, Seema Gambhir, was hospitalized following a heart attack. BCCI sources confirmed this information, highlighting the family's urgent situation.

Gambhir's departure comes as the Indian Test team, led by Shubman Gill, is gearing up for a crucial five-match series against England, set to start in Leeds on June 20. Despite this, family obligations have temporarily taken priority for the coach.

In light of Gambhir's absence, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate will oversee the team's activities during an intra-squad practice match. The coaching staff, including Morne Morkel and Sitanshu Kotak, will assist until Gambhir's anticipated return to the UK before the opening Test.

