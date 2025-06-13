Karun Nair's Triumphant Return to Indian Cricket

In Indian cricket, second chances are hard to come by, but Karun Nair is making the most of his opportunity to don the national jersey once again. Following a stellar double hundred for India A against England Lions, Nair rejoined India's senior team, marking his return after eight long years.

Reflecting on his comeback, Nair expressed his gratitude and determination to capitalize on this rare opportunity, thanking head coach Gautam Gambhir and teammates like KL Rahul for their unwavering support. Gambhir commended Nair's perseverance, highlighting the batsman's inspiring journey.

KL Rahul emphasized Nair's resilience during his challenging UK stint, acknowledging the personal and professional struggles he overcame. As Nair steps back into the Indian dressing room, his remarkable journey instills hope and inspiration among fellow cricketers aiming for success.

