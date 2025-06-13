Kho Kho Goes Global: International Players to Join Ultimate Kho Kho Season 3

In a groundbreaking move for Kho Kho's global reach, the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) has declared that international players will participate in the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) league auction for the upcoming third season, a first in the sport's history. KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal made the announcement at Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tercentenary (SGT) University, emphasizing the league's expansion beginning November 29, 2025, as part of India's premier Kho Kho competition.

The event was attended by notable figures including Gaurav Gautam, Minister of State for Youth Empowerment & Entrepreneurship, who lauded KKFI's efforts in promoting Kho Kho globally and boosting sports development within Haryana. Prof. Hemant Verma, Vice Chancellor of SGT University, alongside Amrit Singh Chawla and Jawahar Singh Yadav, also showed their commitment to enhancing opportunities for Kho Kho players in Haryana. Concurrently, the Advanced Level III A Training Programme for Coaches and Technical Officials commenced, aiming to fortify the sport's infrastructure.

To further develop indigenous sports, KKFI and SGT University signed an MoU to enhance educational and scientific resources. Sudhanshu Mittal noted Kho Kho's role as an emblem of India's sporting ambitions, now enriched by welcoming international players to the league. This decision aims to elevate the competitive edge and global appeal of Ultimate Kho Kho. As part of the internationalization efforts, a two-week training program with over 230 participants from various countries including Sri Lanka, Iran, Australia, and more, is taking place, marking the first hybrid training format allowing global participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)