Left Menu

Thrilling Finale Looms at Lord's as Australia and South Africa Battle for Glory

Australia and South Africa vie for World Test Championship at Lord's, with Australia needing eight wickets and South Africa requiring 188 more runs. With Markram and Bavuma at the crease, South Africa face a challenging target of 282, chasing the joint second-highest run at the venue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:14 IST
Thrilling Finale Looms at Lord's as Australia and South Africa Battle for Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a captivating World Test Championship final at Lord's, defending champions Australia require eight wickets, while South Africa needs an additional 188 runs to secure a thrilling victory. At tea, Australia appears in a stronger position, but South Africa, at 94-2, is determined to mount a notable fight.

Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma ended the session unbeaten, benefitting from a less challenging pitch after the previous two days' brisk-paced bowling. The task remains formidable for South Africa, needing to achieve the joint second-highest run chase at Lord's to dethrone Australia.

South Africa's challenge was intensified after Mitchell Starc's unbeaten half-century extended Australia's lead. Starc, alongside Josh Hazlewood, added critical runs before South Africa faced further challenges with early wickets. Despite setbacks, South Africa fights on, emphasizing the high stakes at the historic ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025