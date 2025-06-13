Thrilling Finale Looms at Lord's as Australia and South Africa Battle for Glory
Australia and South Africa vie for World Test Championship at Lord's, with Australia needing eight wickets and South Africa requiring 188 more runs. With Markram and Bavuma at the crease, South Africa face a challenging target of 282, chasing the joint second-highest run at the venue.
In a captivating World Test Championship final at Lord's, defending champions Australia require eight wickets, while South Africa needs an additional 188 runs to secure a thrilling victory. At tea, Australia appears in a stronger position, but South Africa, at 94-2, is determined to mount a notable fight.
Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma ended the session unbeaten, benefitting from a less challenging pitch after the previous two days' brisk-paced bowling. The task remains formidable for South Africa, needing to achieve the joint second-highest run chase at Lord's to dethrone Australia.
South Africa's challenge was intensified after Mitchell Starc's unbeaten half-century extended Australia's lead. Starc, alongside Josh Hazlewood, added critical runs before South Africa faced further challenges with early wickets. Despite setbacks, South Africa fights on, emphasizing the high stakes at the historic ground.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mitchell Starc: Navigating Complex Choices Amid IPL Resumption and WTC Final Prep
Mitchell Starc's Bold Stand: Choosing Integrity Over IPL
Australia vs. South Africa: A Cricket Final Showdown at Lord's
Mitchell Starc Shines as Top Wicket-Taker in ICC Finals History
Mitchell Starc's Heroics Set Up Historic Challenge for South Africa