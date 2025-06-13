Thrilling Finale Looms at Lord's as Australia and South Africa Battle for Glory

In a captivating World Test Championship final at Lord's, defending champions Australia require eight wickets, while South Africa needs an additional 188 runs to secure a thrilling victory. At tea, Australia appears in a stronger position, but South Africa, at 94-2, is determined to mount a notable fight.

Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma ended the session unbeaten, benefitting from a less challenging pitch after the previous two days' brisk-paced bowling. The task remains formidable for South Africa, needing to achieve the joint second-highest run chase at Lord's to dethrone Australia.

South Africa's challenge was intensified after Mitchell Starc's unbeaten half-century extended Australia's lead. Starc, alongside Josh Hazlewood, added critical runs before South Africa faced further challenges with early wickets. Despite setbacks, South Africa fights on, emphasizing the high stakes at the historic ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)