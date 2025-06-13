Verstappen's Racing Approach: No Changes Despite Race Ban Threat

Max Verstappen, the Red Bull Racing star, insists he will not alter his approach to racing despite the looming threat of a race ban at the Canadian Grand Prix. The Dutch driver, a four-time world champion, is currently just one penalty point away from a compulsory ban following a controversial collision with Mercedes' George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix.

During a press session at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Verstappen expressed confidence in his racing style, stating, "Why should I change? I trust myself and will race as I always do." He acknowledged his misjudgment in Spain, explaining that he wanted to clarify his perspective on the event before moving on, showcasing his accountability and sportsmanship.

The Red Bull driver, currently third in the championship standings, remains focused on competitive racing. Despite the challenges posed by competitors like McLaren and Mercedes, Verstappen's aim is to secure podium finishes, emphasizing that adjusting his style mid-season is not on his agenda.