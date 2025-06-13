Left Menu

Westbrook Declines Option; NASCAR Races to Mexico

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook plans to decline his $3.47 million player option, making him a free agent. NASCAR ventures into Mexico in a strategic expansion, while Scottie Scheffler seeks U.S. Open glory. The NBA Finals match viewership increased, and Colts pay tribute to late owner Jim Irsay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:31 IST
Westbrook Declines Option; NASCAR Races to Mexico

Denver Nuggets guard, Russell Westbrook, has decided to decline his $3.47 million player option, paving the way for free agency. The decision was reported by ESPN, and it concludes a season marked by Westbrook's recovery from hand surgery in his enduring sports career.

In a groundbreaking move, NASCAR is poised to host its first Cup Series race in Mexico, expanding its geographic footprint. The ambitious event required substantial planning and has sparked logistical challenges amid the socio-political climate and international relations.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Open sees top contender Scottie Scheffler aiming for a comeback. After a rocky first round, Scheffler hopes to improve his standing. In basketball news, the NBA Finals Game 3 viewership surged slightly, driven by the Indiana Pacers' lead against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025