Westbrook Declines Option; NASCAR Races to Mexico

Denver Nuggets guard, Russell Westbrook, has decided to decline his $3.47 million player option, paving the way for free agency. The decision was reported by ESPN, and it concludes a season marked by Westbrook's recovery from hand surgery in his enduring sports career.

In a groundbreaking move, NASCAR is poised to host its first Cup Series race in Mexico, expanding its geographic footprint. The ambitious event required substantial planning and has sparked logistical challenges amid the socio-political climate and international relations.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Open sees top contender Scottie Scheffler aiming for a comeback. After a rocky first round, Scheffler hopes to improve his standing. In basketball news, the NBA Finals Game 3 viewership surged slightly, driven by the Indiana Pacers' lead against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

