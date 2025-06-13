Left Menu

Bavuma and Markram's Heroics Bring South Africa on Verge of Historic Victory

In a thrilling World Test Championship final, Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram staged an unforgettable performance against Australia, putting South Africa on the precipice of a remarkable win. Despite Bavuma's injury, their partnership blazed past Australia's fierce bowling lineup, leaving South Africa within reach of a historic victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:49 IST
Bavuma and Markram's Heroics Bring South Africa on Verge of Historic Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a dramatic turn of events at the World Test Championship final, South Africa's Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram brought their team tantalizingly close to a historic triumph over Australia.

Faced with the challenge of overcoming Australia's formidable bowling force, Bavuma and Markram's unbroken partnership of 143 runs stood firm, with Markram smashing a hundred and Bavuma holding steady despite a hamstring strain.

On day three, with a favorable pitch, the pair led the Proteas to 213-2, just 69 runs away from a remarkable ICC trophy-winning success not achieved in the past 27 years.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025