Bavuma and Markram's Heroics Bring South Africa on Verge of Historic Victory

In a dramatic turn of events at the World Test Championship final, South Africa's Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram brought their team tantalizingly close to a historic triumph over Australia.

Faced with the challenge of overcoming Australia's formidable bowling force, Bavuma and Markram's unbroken partnership of 143 runs stood firm, with Markram smashing a hundred and Bavuma holding steady despite a hamstring strain.

On day three, with a favorable pitch, the pair led the Proteas to 213-2, just 69 runs away from a remarkable ICC trophy-winning success not achieved in the past 27 years.