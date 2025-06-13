Left Menu

Wiaan Mulder Embraces the Fearless Batting Approach in WTC Final

South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder credits the team's aggressive approach for eliminating his fear of failure during the World Test Championship Final against Australia. Mulder, who batted at number three for the first time in first-class cricket, highlights the pivotal role of Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma in the team's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:29 IST
Wiaan Mulder Embraces the Fearless Batting Approach in WTC Final
Wiaan Mulder. (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Wiaan Mulder, the dynamic South African all-rounder, expressed confidence in the Proteas' fearless strategy, which he believes eradicated any fear of failure during the second innings of the World Test Championship Final against Australia at Lord's.

Mulder, who experienced batting at number three in first-class cricket for the first time, attributed a significant role to a game plan focused on capitalizing on run opportunities and punishing poor deliveries. He emphasized the critical contribution of Aiden Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma, referring to their remarkable performance on the third day's session as a "supersession."

Despite battling a hamstring injury, Bavuma's resilience paid off, as he and Markram guided South Africa to 213 runs with a century partnership. Australia, relying on Mitchell Starc's exceptional innings, set a hefty target of 282 runs. The Proteas, however, remain determined to end their ICC title drought in this closely contested final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
2
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India
3
In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

 Global
4
Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025