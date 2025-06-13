Wiaan Mulder Embraces the Fearless Batting Approach in WTC Final
South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder credits the team's aggressive approach for eliminating his fear of failure during the World Test Championship Final against Australia. Mulder, who batted at number three for the first time in first-class cricket, highlights the pivotal role of Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma in the team's performance.
Wiaan Mulder, the dynamic South African all-rounder, expressed confidence in the Proteas' fearless strategy, which he believes eradicated any fear of failure during the second innings of the World Test Championship Final against Australia at Lord's.
Mulder, who experienced batting at number three in first-class cricket for the first time, attributed a significant role to a game plan focused on capitalizing on run opportunities and punishing poor deliveries. He emphasized the critical contribution of Aiden Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma, referring to their remarkable performance on the third day's session as a "supersession."
Despite battling a hamstring injury, Bavuma's resilience paid off, as he and Markram guided South Africa to 213 runs with a century partnership. Australia, relying on Mitchell Starc's exceptional innings, set a hefty target of 282 runs. The Proteas, however, remain determined to end their ICC title drought in this closely contested final.
