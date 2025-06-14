U.S. Visa U-turn Allows Boca Juniors' Ayrton Costa to Join Club World Cup

Boca Juniors' defender Ayrton Costa has secured a 26-day special visa allowing him to join his team in the U.S. for the Club World Cup, following a change of decision by immigration officials. The initial denial was linked to a 2018 criminal complaint in Argentina.

Costa, who avoided trial by accepting a probationary sentence earlier this year, was originally barred from entering the U.S. due to these legal circumstances. The U.S. embassy in Argentina declined to comment on Costa's visa case.

Boca Juniors' travel plans are back on track as they prepare for their opening match against Benfica in Miami on Monday.

