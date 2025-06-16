Left Menu

WTC 2023-25: Test Cricket's Resurgence Amidst Epic Upsets

The ICC World Test Championship cycle of 2023-25 highlighted Test cricket's undying allure amidst the rise of T20 leagues. Marked by thrilling comebacks and shocking upsets, the period saw history-making performances from South Africa, while legendary players like Virat Kohli and James Anderson bid farewell.

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle of 2023-25 showcased the timeless appeal of Test cricket, despite the appeal of financially lucrative T20 franchise leagues. It was a period filled with heartbreaks, comebacks, upsets, and relief, giving both players and fans an emotional rollercoaster.

South Africa, under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, captured global attention by clinching their first world title in any format. Known for past disappointments, the Proteas' triumph marked a significant victory for diversity and black excellence. They overcame criticism for prioritizing T20 leagues over Test cricket with an impressive eight-match winning streak after a rocky start.

The WTC cycle was notable for the dominance of away teams. India faced a significant setback with a rare home series whitewash against New Zealand, ending their 12-year undefeated run at home. England, Pakistan, and Australia faced unexpected challenges as well. The period also saw the retirement of iconic players, including Virat Kohli and James Anderson, marking the end of an era in Test cricket.

