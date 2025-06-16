Left Menu

Ada Hegerberg: Leading Norway's Charge at Euro 2025

Ada Hegerberg's leadership is pivotal for Norway's Women's European Championship campaign. The Ballon d'Or winner leads a 23-player squad for Euro 2025, aiming to outperform past results. Despite challenges, Hegerberg's experience and authenticity, alongside key players like Caroline Graham Hansen, position Norway as strong contenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Norway

Ada Hegerberg's influential leadership role for Norway was emphasized as the two-time European champions prepare for the upcoming Women's European Championship in Switzerland.

Hegerberg, the 2018 Ballon d'Or recipient, headlines the 23-player roster named by coach Gemma Grainger. Her authentic approach in communicating with the coach is seen as a catalyst for quicker team development.

With 49 goals to her name despite injury setbacks, Hegerberg, alongside key players like Caroline Graham Hansen, aims to help Norway surpass its previous group-stage performances. Norway opens its tournament against host Switzerland on July 2 in Basel.

