Ada Hegerberg: Leading Norway's Charge at Euro 2025

Ada Hegerberg's influential leadership role for Norway was emphasized as the two-time European champions prepare for the upcoming Women's European Championship in Switzerland.

Hegerberg, the 2018 Ballon d'Or recipient, headlines the 23-player roster named by coach Gemma Grainger. Her authentic approach in communicating with the coach is seen as a catalyst for quicker team development.

With 49 goals to her name despite injury setbacks, Hegerberg, alongside key players like Caroline Graham Hansen, aims to help Norway surpass its previous group-stage performances. Norway opens its tournament against host Switzerland on July 2 in Basel.