Rising Stars: India U19 Squad Set for England Showdown

The India U19 cricket team, led by Ayush Mhatre, has announced replacements for injured players ahead of their England tour. D. Deepesh and Naman Pushpak join the squad, featuring young talents like Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The tour includes several matches against England U19, spanning from June 24 to July 23.

The India U19 cricket team is set to tour England, with a revised squad announced on Monday following injuries to key players. D. Deepesh and Naman Pushpak have been called up to replace Aditya Rana and Khilan Patel, with the tour scheduled from June 24 to July 23.

Ayush Mhatre will lead the team, having gained prominence with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025. The itinerary includes a warm-up match at Loughborough University, followed by a five-match Youth One-Day series and two multi-day matches against England U19 in various UK locations.

Joining the squad is 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, an explosive talent noted for a rapid century with Rajasthan Royals. Stanby Abhigyan Kundu will act as vice-captain, underscoring the squad's mix of youth and experience as they prepare for international competition.

