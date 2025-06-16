Left Menu

Chelsea's Maresca Sees Future England Star in New Signing Liam Delap

Chelsea's new number nine, Liam Delap, is seen by manager Enzo Maresca as a potential successor to Harry Kane for England. Despite this high praise, Delap isn't guaranteed a starting position at Chelsea. With competition from Nicolas Jackson, Delap aims to break the club's number nine jinx.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:20 IST
Liam Delap (Photo: @ChelseaFC/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has expressed confidence that Liam Delap, the club's recent addition, could eventually succeed Harry Kane as England's main striker. However, Maresca emphasized that despite this potential, Delap, 22, does not have an assured starting position.

The Blues have been refining their squad ahead of the new season and identified Delap, signed from Ipswich Town, as a key player to enhance their attacking prowess. Delap proved his mettle last season, netting 12 goals, but faces tough competition from Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson.

Maresca highlighted the importance of hard work, telling players they must consistently outperform rivals to secure their place. He sees Delap as relaxed and optimistic about his potential, setting sights on overcoming Chelsea's notorious number nine curse as the Club World Cup approaches.

