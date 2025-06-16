Bournemouth completed the signing of French left back Adrien Truffert from Rennes on Monday, potentially positioning the club for changes as Milos Kerkez attracts interest from Liverpool.

The 23-year-old Truffert, who captained Rennes, committed to a five-year contract and expressed his enthusiasm for the Premier League's competitive environment.

Reports suggest Kerkez may join Premier League champions Liverpool, heralding further shifts in Bournemouth's defensive line-up following Dean Huijsen's recent exit to Real Madrid. Truffert, who represented France in a Nations League match against Denmark, adds international experience to the squad.