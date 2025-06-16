Angelo Mathews Calls for More Test Matches for Sri Lanka

Angelo Mathews, former captain of the Sri Lankan cricket team, has advocated for more Test matches for Sri Lanka, ahead of his last red-ball match against Bangladesh starting Tuesday. Mathews will wrap up his illustrious Test career on the back of limited Test opportunities for his country.

In an exclusive with ESPNcricinfo, Mathews shared his concerns over the lack of Test matches Sri Lanka plays, especially when compared to cricket giants India, England, and Australia. "We need to push for more Tests; the younger generation deserves it," Mathews passionately stated.

For the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle, Australia, India, and England have significantly more scheduled Tests compared to Sri Lanka's 12, the joint lowest with Bangladesh. Mathews emphasized that Sri Lanka has earned a spot among veteran nations, having achieved so much as a cricketing nation.