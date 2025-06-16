Novak Djokovic Eyes Historic Olympic Comeback at LA 2028

In a striking revelation, Novak Djokovic, the former World No. 1 in tennis, has expressed that his primary motivation to continue competing lies in the 2028 Olympic Games set to be hosted in Los Angeles. Should he participate, Djokovic would mirror Andy Murray's rare achievement of defending an Olympic singles title.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner has significantly reduced his tournament appearances recently. Nevertheless, he candidly told football manager Slaven Bilic that the vision of securing another Olympic feat is what currently drives him. Djokovic first tasted Olympic success with a bronze at Beijing 2008, and the prospect of playing his sixth Games is a tantalizing lure.

Djokovic's career achievements reached new heights after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 Paris final, rounding off a resume that includes victories across all major tennis accolades. In the 2025 French Open, however, he conceded to the emerging world number one, Jannik Sinner, showcasing the competitive landscape he continues to navigate.

