Red Bull and Mercedes: Tensions Accelerate at Canadian Grand Prix

Before the Canadian Grand Prix, Red Bull communicated with Formula One's governing body, expressing concerns that Max Verstappen's rivals might manipulate rules to trigger a one-race suspension for the Dutch driver, as revealed by team principal Christian Horner.

Verstappen entered the race with 11 penalty points on his super licence, following a collision with Mercedes' George Russell in Spain. Accumulating 12 points would mean an automatic suspension, a situation Red Bull wanted to prevent until their home race in Austria at the end of June.

After Sunday's race, where Russell took pole and Verstappen finished second, Red Bull lodged a protest, accusing Russell of unsportsmanlike behavior. They argued Russell's actions during the safety car period were deliberate, a claim both Russell and Mercedes denied. The stewards dismissed Red Bull's protest, marking another chapter in the ongoing rivalry between the two teams.

