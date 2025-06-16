Left Menu

Frech Stuns Andreeva: Upsets and Triumphs at the Berlin Open

In a dramatic turn of events at the Berlin Open, Magdalena Frech of Poland secured a significant victory over sixth seed Mirra Andreeva. While Ons Jabeur capitalized on her opportunity to defeat Caroline Dolehide, Emma Navarro and Rebeka Masarova also emerged victorious in their respective matches.

Magdalena Frech of Poland pulled off a stunning comeback against world number seven Mirra Andreeva of Russia, winning 2-6 7-5 6-0 to advance to the Berlin Open's round of 16. Andreeva initially dominated, taking the first set decisively, but lost her rhythm as unforced errors mounted.

Meanwhile, Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, after missing out in the qualifiers, defeated American Caroline Dolehide 7-6 6-1. Jabeur's victory places her in a favorable position ahead of the Wimbledon Championship, where she is set to face fourth seed Jasmine Paolini next.

Emma Navarro also secured a place in the next round with a 6-2 6-3 win over Marta Kostyuk. She will face Paula Badosa, who dispatched Eva Lys efficiently. Additionally, Rebeka Masarova caused a minor upset by defeating former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and will now challenge world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

