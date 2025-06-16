Nantes Appoints Luis Castro: A New Era Begins

Nantes has named Luis Castro as their new manager, a strategic move announced by the Ligue 1 club on Monday. The Portuguese coach has committed to a two-year tenure, with an optional third year, after earning acclaim at Dunkerque in Ligue 2.

Castro, who launched his senior coaching career at Panetolikos in Greece in 2019, returned to Portugal to helm Benfica's youth and reserve teams. His most recent achievement was leading Dunkerque to the Coupe de France semi-finals against Paris St Germain, and steering them to a playoff for promotion.

With Antoine Kombouare dismissed at the end of last season after narrowly escaping relegation, Nantes looks to Castro to steer the club toward greater success and stability in the coming seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)