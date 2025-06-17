Historic Triple Super Over Thriller: Netherlands Triumph Over Nepal

In an unprecedented display of cricket intensity, the Netherlands secured a win over Nepal after three thrilling Super Overs during their Twenty20 tri-series encounter in Glasgow. This landmark match marked the first time a triple Super Over occurred in either T20 or limited-overs cricket formats.

The Dutch team posted a score of 152 for seven, seemingly in control until Nepal's Nandan Yadav forced a Super Over with his boundary shot on the match's final delivery. Nepal then tallied 19 in their Super Over, matched by Max O'Dowd's last-ball six for the Netherlands, necessitating a second Super Over – only the second in men's international cricket history, following India and Afghanistan's clash last year.

The deciding Super Over lacked previous excitement as Nepal couldn't score, allowing Michael Levitt to seal the Netherlands' victory with his six. Recovering from Monday's loss to Scotland, the Dutch will rest, while Nepal promptly faces Scotland again.