Left Menu

Historic Triple Super Over Thriller: Netherlands Triumph Over Nepal

The Netherlands clinched victory over Nepal in a triple Super Over thriller during a Twenty20 tri-series match in Glasgow. This was the first instance of a triple Super Over in T20 or limited-overs cricket. The Dutch, having already lost to Scotland, will rest while Nepal gears up against Scotland again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 04:06 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 04:06 IST
Historic Triple Super Over Thriller: Netherlands Triumph Over Nepal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented display of cricket intensity, the Netherlands secured a win over Nepal after three thrilling Super Overs during their Twenty20 tri-series encounter in Glasgow. This landmark match marked the first time a triple Super Over occurred in either T20 or limited-overs cricket formats.

The Dutch team posted a score of 152 for seven, seemingly in control until Nepal's Nandan Yadav forced a Super Over with his boundary shot on the match's final delivery. Nepal then tallied 19 in their Super Over, matched by Max O'Dowd's last-ball six for the Netherlands, necessitating a second Super Over – only the second in men's international cricket history, following India and Afghanistan's clash last year.

The deciding Super Over lacked previous excitement as Nepal couldn't score, allowing Michael Levitt to seal the Netherlands' victory with his six. Recovering from Monday's loss to Scotland, the Dutch will rest, while Nepal promptly faces Scotland again.

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025