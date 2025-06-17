Left Menu

Celebrating Keith Boyce: The Unsung All-Rounder of West Indies' 1975 Triumph

Keith Boyce, a key player in the West Indies' 1975 World Cup victory, will be honored at the annual CWI/WIPA awards. Renowned for his aggressive bowling and vital runs, Boyce's contributions, notably against Australia in the final, helped establish West Indies' cricket dominance.

Former West Indies cricketer Keith Boyce (Image: CWI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua and Barbuda

Keith Boyce, the versatile all-rounder from Barbados, is set to be honored for his crucial role in the West Indies' maiden ICC Cricket World Cup victory in 1975. The announcement comes ahead of the Cricket West Indies and West Indies Players' Association annual awards gala scheduled for Sunday, June 22, at the Wyndham Grand Barbados.

Renowned for his aggressive pace bowling and powerful lower-order batting, Boyce was a key figure in Clive Lloyd's squad. At the Lord's final against Australia, he notably claimed four vital wickets, including those of Alan Turner and Doug Walters, effectively disrupting the Australian side. His disciplined bowling performance played a crucial role in securing the win for the West Indies amidst mounting pressure.

Throughout the tournament, Boyce consistently provided crucial breakthroughs and chipped in with valuable runs, enhancing the team's flexibility. His fierce competitiveness and dedication embodied the fearless and proud spirit of West Indies cricket. Although his name may not always be first mentioned, Boyce's contributions were central to the team's success and the golden era that followed.

The CWI/WIPA Awards Gala will take place on June 22 at the Wyndham Grand Barbados, with live broadcast coverage starting at 5:30 PM. Boyce's legacy as a match-winner remains integral to the history of West Indies cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

